Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. FMR LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after purchasing an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,077,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.38 and a one year high of $211.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

