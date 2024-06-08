Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.91. 1,736,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,698. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.52 and a 200 day moving average of $398.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

