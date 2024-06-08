Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,656,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,074. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

