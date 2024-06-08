Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,919,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,846. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

