Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,605,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $280.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,202. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

