Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $173,280,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

