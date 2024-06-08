B. Riley Lowers Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

TITN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

TITN opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $397.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 509,919 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 969,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

