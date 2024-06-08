Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 27.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,028.42 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $939.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.24. The stock has a market cap of $405.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

