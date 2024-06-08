Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Diageo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $136.05 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

