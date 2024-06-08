Baldwin Investment Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

