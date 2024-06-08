Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 114,238 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 909,933 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

