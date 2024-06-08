Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 629,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $275.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

