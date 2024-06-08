Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

DUK stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

