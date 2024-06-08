Barclays Cuts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

