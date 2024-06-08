Barclays Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

