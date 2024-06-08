Barclays Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $380.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $354.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Shares of TT opened at $319.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.73.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

