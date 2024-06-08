Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Lowers Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lowered its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 673,921 shares during the period. Ferroglobe makes up about 5.1% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.99% of Ferroglobe worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 258,047 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 449,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.89. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

