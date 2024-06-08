Basso Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 739.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,010,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,805,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

