Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 805,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 698,246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 592,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. 6,047,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.