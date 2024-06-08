Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SMIN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 498,960 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

