Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 938 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,828,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 180,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 443,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,257. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

