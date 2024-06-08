Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.13. 1,042,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

