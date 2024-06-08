Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

