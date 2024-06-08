Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,933,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,006,952. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

