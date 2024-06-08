Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.39. 17,923,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,336,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

