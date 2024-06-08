Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 2.9%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,058,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,490,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 129.31% and a negative net margin of 605.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 1,024.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 129,138 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

