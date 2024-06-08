BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $724.22 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.22 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,299.73 or 1.00020105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00095763 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,108,306,822 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998301 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.