BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,080 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 47.1% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MQT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

