BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.