BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Position Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 316.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

