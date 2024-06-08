Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,138,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 285,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.62. 3,200,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,355. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

