Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.80. 1,369,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

