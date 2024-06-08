Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 36,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 134,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Bluestone Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$68.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

