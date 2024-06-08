BNB (BNB) Trading Up 13% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. BNB has a market cap of $100.77 billion and $1.98 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $682.88 or 0.00985601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,564,515 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,564,568.68703684. The last known price of BNB is 684.69186147 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2179 active market(s) with $2,872,215,986.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

