BNB (BNB) Trading Up 13% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. BNB has a market cap of $100.77 billion and $1.98 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $682.88 or 0.00985601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,564,515 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,564,568.68703684. The last known price of BNB is 684.69186147 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2179 active market(s) with $2,872,215,986.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.