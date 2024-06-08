Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 17.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 12.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $648,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

