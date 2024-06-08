Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $577-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.07 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.
Braze Price Performance
BRZE stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE
Insider Activity at Braze
In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.