Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $577-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.07 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.