Brigade Capital Management LP Acquires 231,767 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Brigade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 169.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,767 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia accounts for approximately 0.0% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brigade Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of iHeartMedia worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 322,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,688,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.69. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The company had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

