Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 299,531 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,531 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises approximately 37.6% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.44% of Li Auto worth $173,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 72,798 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 137,350 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $9,358,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $4,453,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

LI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

