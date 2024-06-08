British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 621.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,212 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises about 4.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BTI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.99. 4,041,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

