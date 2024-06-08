Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. 1,785,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,338.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,230.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $788.78 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

