Broderick Brian C Buys 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $5,594,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,842,381 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $220,717,000 after buying an additional 277,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,935. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

