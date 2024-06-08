Broderick Brian C Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.4% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DHR traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $263.08. 3,626,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,043. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average of $242.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

