Broderick Brian C Has $899,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 709,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 201,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $32,541,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,062,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after buying an additional 433,212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBA. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $37.04. 617,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

