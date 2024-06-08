Broderick Brian C Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.3% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

