Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) PT at $312.63

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.75.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $328.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.40. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $215.17 and a fifty-two week high of $344.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 130.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 255.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

