Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $51.55

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $47.28 on Friday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

