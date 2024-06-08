Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Price Target at C$57.38

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$55.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$57.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.08.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.2075145 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

