Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $36.75

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 31.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 101.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 386.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

