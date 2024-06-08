Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $125.71

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

