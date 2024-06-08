Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price at $127.60

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $115.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a one year low of $102.61 and a one year high of $145.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

